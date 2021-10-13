Grafton Daily Weather Forecast
GRAFTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain Showers
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 50 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 59 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
