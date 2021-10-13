Grafton Daily Weather Forecast

GRAFTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Rain Showers High 55 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 50 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight High 59 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.