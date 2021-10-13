Linden Weather Forecast
LINDEN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
