Kalona Daily Weather Forecast
KALONA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
