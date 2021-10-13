Daily Weather Forecast For Delta
DELTA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 44 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 46 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 50 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
