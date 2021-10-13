Daily Weather Forecast For Delta

DELTA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 44 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 46 °F, low 21 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 50 °F, low 22 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 54 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



