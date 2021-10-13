A cloudy Wednesday in New Windsor today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(NEW WINDSOR, MD.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over New Windsor Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Windsor:

Wednesday, October 13 Areas of fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy fog during the day; while patchy fog then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



