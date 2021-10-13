4-Day Weather Forecast For Holbrook

HOLBROOK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 61 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 16 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.