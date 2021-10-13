Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MELROSE, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Melrose Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melrose:

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 40 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly Cloudy High 51 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 50 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 16 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 56 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.