CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melrose, MN

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 5 days ago

(MELROSE, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Melrose Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melrose:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0cPqfqYl00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 51 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Silver Springs (NV) Weather Channel

Silver Springs Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Silver Springs: Monday, October 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Slight chance of light rain
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
Rathdrum (ID) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Rathdrum

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rathdrum: Monday, October 18: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Chance of light rain during the day; while
RATHDRUM, ID
Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel

Rosamond Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rosamond: Monday, October 18: Chance of light rain then patchy blowing dust during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly
ROSAMOND, CA
Melrose News Beat

Melrose News Beat

Melrose, MN
19
Followers
316
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Melrose News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy