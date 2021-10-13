Daily Weather Forecast For Mccall
MCCALL, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Cloudy during the day; while slight chance of snow showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 40 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 40 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 50 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
