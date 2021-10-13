CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Gibson, MS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Port Gibson

Port Gibson Dispatch
Port Gibson Dispatch
 5 days ago

PORT GIBSON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0cPqfo2X00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

