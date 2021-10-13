Pipestone Daily Weather Forecast
PIPESTONE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 45 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 52 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
