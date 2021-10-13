Weather Forecast For Hardinsburg
HARDINSBURG, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
