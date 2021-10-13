Weather Forecast For Parachute

PARACHUTE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 51 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Rain and snow showers likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of t-storms then partly cloudy overnight High 47 °F, low 24 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 51 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 60 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



