Weather Forecast For Parachute
PARACHUTE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 51 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Rain and snow showers likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of t-storms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
