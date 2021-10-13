Daily Weather Forecast For Quincy
QUINCY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
