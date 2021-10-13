Daily Weather Forecast For Quincy

QUINCY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 21 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 24 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.