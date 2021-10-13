Make the most of a cloudy Wednesday in Woodville with these activities

(WOODVILLE, MS.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Woodville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Woodville:

Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 16 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 10 mph



