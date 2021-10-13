Daily Weather Forecast For Clay Center
CLAY CENTER, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
