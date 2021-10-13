Daily Weather Forecast For Clay Center

CLAY CENTER, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 59 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 66 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



