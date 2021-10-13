Daily Weather Forecast For Kamas

KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then snow showers likely overnight High 38 °F, low 20 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Snow showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 35 °F, low 15 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 43 °F, low 21 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 56 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



