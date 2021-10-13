Daily Weather Forecast For Kamas
KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then snow showers likely overnight
- High 38 °F, low 20 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Snow showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 35 °F, low 15 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 43 °F, low 21 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
