4-Day Weather Forecast For Orofino

OROFINO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 52 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



