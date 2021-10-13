4-Day Weather Forecast For Orofino
OROFINO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 52 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
