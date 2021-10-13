Iron River Weather Forecast

IRON RIVER, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 63 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



