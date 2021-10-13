Iron River Weather Forecast
IRON RIVER, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
