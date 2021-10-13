Weather Forecast For Ladysmith
LADYSMITH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 16
Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
