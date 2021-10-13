Weather Forecast For Ladysmith

LADYSMITH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 40 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 16 Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 57 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.