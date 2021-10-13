Ocean View Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OCEAN VIEW, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
