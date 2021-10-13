Norton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NORTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 16
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
