4-Day Weather Forecast For Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost overnight
- High 57 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0