Salmon Weather Forecast

SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Widespread frost then chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 44 °F, low 22 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight High 46 °F, low 21 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 15 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 55 °F, low 25 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 60 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.