Salmon Weather Forecast
SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Widespread frost then chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 44 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 46 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 55 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 60 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
