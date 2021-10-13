CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salmon, ID

Salmon Weather Forecast

Salmon Bulletin
Salmon Bulletin
 5 days ago

SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0cPqfSZR00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Widespread frost then chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight

    • High 44 °F, low 22 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 21 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 25 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 28 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Salmon Bulletin

Salmon Bulletin

Salmon, ID
27
Followers
334
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salmon Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy