Daily Weather Forecast For Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
