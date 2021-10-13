Daily Weather Forecast For Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 67 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 61 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.