Wednesday has sun for Chelan — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CHELAN, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chelan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chelan:

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 56 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 14 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 15 Slight Chance of Light Rain High 59 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 61 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.