Post Daily Weather Forecast

POST, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 50 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 71 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 72 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 mph



