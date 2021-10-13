Post Daily Weather Forecast
POST, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0