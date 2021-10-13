Weather Forecast For Wheatland
WHEATLAND, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Light snow then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 43 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 46 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
