Daily Weather Forecast For Manistique
MANISTIQUE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 56 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
