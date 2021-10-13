Cloudy forecast for Burkesville — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(BURKESVILLE, KY.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Burkesville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Burkesville:

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 64 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



