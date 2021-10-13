4-Day Weather Forecast For Belcourt

BELCOURT, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Rain Showers High 45 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 37 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 42 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 29 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 48 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 54 °F, low 32 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



