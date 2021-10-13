4-Day Weather Forecast For Belcourt
BELCOURT, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain Showers
- High 45 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 48 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 32 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
