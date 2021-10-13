Colby Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

COLBY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight High 65 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 57 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 68 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.