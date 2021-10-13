Colby Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COLBY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 65 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
