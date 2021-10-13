Holdrege is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(HOLDREGE, NE) A sunny Wednesday is here for Holdrege, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holdrege:

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 14 Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy frost overnight High 56 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight High 55 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight High 64 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.