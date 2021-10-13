CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holdrege, NE

Holdrege is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Holdrege Today
Holdrege Today
 5 days ago

(HOLDREGE, NE) A sunny Wednesday is here for Holdrege, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holdrege:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0cPqfH6g00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy frost overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Dalzell (SC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(DALZELL, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dalzell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
DALZELL, SC
White Hall (AR) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(WHITE HALL, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in White Hall. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
WHITE HALL, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holdrege, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Food Truck#Ne#Nws
Seagoville (TX) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Seagoville

(SEAGOVILLE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Seagoville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SEAGOVILLE, TX
PHX Sun-Times

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(PHOENIX, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Phoenix. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PHOENIX, AZ
Holdrege Today

Holdrege Today

Holdrege, NE
22
Followers
328
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Holdrege Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy