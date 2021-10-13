Weather Forecast For Moorefield
MOOREFIELD, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0