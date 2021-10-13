Walton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
