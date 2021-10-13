Daily Weather Forecast For Concordia
CONCORDIA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
