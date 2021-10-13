Daily Weather Forecast For San Augustine
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
