Jump on Redwood Falls’s rainy forecast today

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Redwood Falls Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Redwood Falls:

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 40 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 54 °F, low 37 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 61 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.