Wadena Daily Weather Forecast
WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 14
Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 49 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
