Wadena Daily Weather Forecast

WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 58 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 14 Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 49 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 16 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 57 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



