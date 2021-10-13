Daily Weather Forecast For Harlan
HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 56 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
