Daily Weather Forecast For Harlan

HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight High 68 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight High 56 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 61 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.