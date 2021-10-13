Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(FLORA, IL.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flora:

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 64 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.