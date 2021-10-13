Fort Plain Weather Forecast
FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
