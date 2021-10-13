Licking Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LICKING, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0