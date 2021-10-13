Morris Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MORRIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
