Daily Weather Forecast For Osceola
OSCEOLA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
