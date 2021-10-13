Daily Weather Forecast For Alva
ALVA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
