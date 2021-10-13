Daily Weather Forecast For Alva

ALVA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 64 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 72 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



