Disputanta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DISPUTANTA, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
