Kingfisher Weather Forecast
KINGFISHER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
