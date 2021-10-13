Kingfisher Weather Forecast

KINGFISHER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 66 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 72 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



