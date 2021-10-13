Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 07:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Northern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Northwestern Barton County in southwestern Missouri Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 744 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Redfield to 6 miles west of Girard, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nevada... Fort Scott Girard... Arma Marmaton... Arcadia Walker... Schell City Bronaugh... Fulton Redfield... Hepler Moundville... Richards Milo... Deerfield Metz... Harwood Stotesbury... Farlington This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 80 and 107. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH