Daily Weather Forecast For Childress
CHILDRESS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
