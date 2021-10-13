Daily Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
